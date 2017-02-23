Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) will announce its Q416 earnings results on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share and revenue of $828.39 million for the quarter.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) opened at 3.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The firm’s market capitalization is $290.26 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

“Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/calumet-specialty-products-partners-l-p-clmt-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-friday.html.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a producer of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through three segments. In its specialty products segment, the Company processes crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of customized lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums and waxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.