Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) will be issuing its Q416 quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) opened at 13.83 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum Company has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.23 billion.

In other news, VP Jerry A. Weant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $57,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum Company from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum Company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum Company from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum Company from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.27.

Callon Petroleum Company Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on unconventional, onshore, oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and the Midland Basin.

