Cabot Corporation (CBT) Receives $55.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Aegis started coverage on shares of Cabot Corporation in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cabot Corporation in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) opened at 58.09 on Monday. Cabot Corporation has a one year low of $42.27 and a one year high of $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.19.

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm earned $611 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.25 million. Cabot Corporation had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Corporation will post $3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cabot Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

In related news, Director Patrick M. Prevost sold 62,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $3,586,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,141,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick M. Prevost sold 92,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $5,388,959.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,364.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,732 shares of company stock valued at $19,106,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Cantab Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Cabot Corporation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cabot Corporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Corporation by 7.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Cabot Corporation by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation Company Profile

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The Company operates through four business segments: reinforcement materials, performance chemicals, purification solutions and specialty fluids. Reinforcement materials’ rubber grade carbon blacks are used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which they are incorporated.

