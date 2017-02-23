Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have $10.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) opened at 8.45 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $131.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.94 and a beta of -0.11.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.40. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm earned $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/build-a-bear-workshop-inc-bbw-downgraded-to-neutral-at-piper-jaffray-companies.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth $2,393,000. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 103,846 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 154.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 143,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 87,225 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 276,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 84,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 74,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc is primarily a specialty retailer offering a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. The Company’s segments include direct-to-consumer (DTC), international franchising and commercial. The DTC segment includes the activities of Company-owned stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Denmark, and other retail delivery operations, including its e-commerce sites and temporary stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.