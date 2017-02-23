BT Group PLC (NYSE:BT) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 400 ($4.98) to GBX 325 ($4.05) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BT. Haitong Bank reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of BT Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BT Group PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised BT Group PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.86) price target on shares of BT Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.54) price target on shares of BT Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $392.12.

BT Group PLC (NYSE:BT) opened at 20.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. BT Group PLC has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

“BT Group PLC (BT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 325 at Jefferies Group LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/bt-group-plc-bt-price-target-lowered-to-gbx-325-at-jefferies-group-llc.html.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BT Group PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BT Group PLC by 31.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of BT Group PLC by 15.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of BT Group PLC by 199.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BT Group PLC by 624.8% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

