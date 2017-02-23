BT Group plc (BT.A) PT Lowered to GBX 325 at Jefferies Group LLC

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 400 ($4.98) to GBX 325 ($4.05) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the communications services company’s stock.

BT.A has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.36) target price on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Monday, February 6th. HSBC Holdings plc raised their target price on BT Group plc from GBX 460 ($5.73) to GBX 470 ($5.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.86) target price (down from GBX 440 ($5.48)) on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Haitong Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.98) target price on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 325 ($4.05) target price on BT Group plc and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 402.41 ($5.01).

In other BT Group plc news, insider Karen Richardson bought 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 388 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £19,982 ($24,896.59). Also, insider Gavin Patterson bought 47,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 307 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £145,530.28 ($181,323.55). Insiders purchased a total of 65,479 shares of company stock worth $20,519,203 in the last ninety days.

About BT Group plc

