Brunswick Corporation (bc) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:bc) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) opened at 60.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03. Brunswick Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $61.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Brunswick Corporation had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Corporation will post $4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick Corporation from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick Corporation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Forward View reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In other Brunswick Corporation news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $99,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Pfeifer sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $171,615.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,849.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,716 shares of company stock worth $1,325,513. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brunswick Corporation Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation (Brunswick) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products, including marine engines, boats, fitness and active recreation products. The Company operates in three segments, which include Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Marine Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of outboard engines, sterndrive engines, inboard engines and marine parts and accessories, which are principally sold directly to boat builders, including Brunswick’s Boat segment, or through marine retail dealers and distributors across the world.

