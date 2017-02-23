Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on March 31st

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4675 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) opened at 29.69 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85. The company’s market cap is $8.80 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., formerly Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in North America, Brazil, Colombia and Europe. The Company operates over three biomass facilities and Co-generation (Co-gen) facilities. The Company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric, Wind and Other, which includes Co-gen and Biomass.

