Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 31st

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) opened at 23.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.91. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is an owner and operator of properties. The Company is engaged in the operation, development and management of retail and other rental properties, primarily regional malls. The Company’s business is organized in three operating platforms: office, retail and other segments.

