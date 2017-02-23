Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

ROCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/brokers-offer-predictions-for-gibraltar-industries-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-rock.html.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) opened at 41.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 2.03. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1,815.3% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth $130,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 34.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of building products for industrial, transportation infrastructure, residential housing, renewable energy and resource conservation markets. The Company operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

