Brokerages Set United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR) Price Target at $140.29

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.29.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen and Company set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.92, for a total transaction of $196,970.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,478.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,537 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Inc bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) opened at 146.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.42. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $97.52 and a 12-month high of $169.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.67 and a 200-day moving average of $134.10.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.51. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.40% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company earned $409 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post $16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its therapeutic products and product candidates include Prostacyclin Analogues, Phosphodiesterase Type 5 (PDE-5) Inhibitor and Monoclonal Antibody (MAb).

