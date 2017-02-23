Brokerages Set Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI) Price Target at $368.33

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 368.33 ($4.59).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPI shares. Numis Securities Ltd restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 440 ($5.48) price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 390 ($4.86) price objective for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 433 ($5.39) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) opened at 331.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 325.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 352.88. Spire Healthcare Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 295.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 411.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.33 billion.

About Spire Healthcare Group PLC

Spire Healthcare Group plc is a United Kingdom-based independent hospital group. The Company provides in-patient, daycase and out-patient care from approximately 40 hospitals, 10 clinics and over two specialist care centers across the United Kingdom. The Company also owns and operates a sports medicine, physiotherapy and rehabilitation brand, Perform, and a screening service, Lifescan, as well as national pathology services.

