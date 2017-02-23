Brokerages Set Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc (FRSH) PT at $5.50

Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. lowered Papa Murphy's Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Papa Murphy's Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Papa Murphy's Holdings in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa Murphy's Holdings in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/brokerages-set-papa-murphys-holdings-inc-frsh-pt-at-5-50.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa Murphy's Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $4,506,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Papa Murphy's Holdings by 7.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 586,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa Murphy's Holdings during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Papa Murphy's Holdings during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa Murphy's Holdings during the third quarter worth about $122,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Papa Murphy's Holdings (NASDAQ:FRSH) opened at 4.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. Papa Murphy's Holdings has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.10.

About Papa Murphy's Holdings

Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a franchisor and operator of the Take ‘N’ Bake pizza chain in the United States. The Company franchises the right to operate Take ‘N’ Bake pizza franchises and operates Take ‘N’ Bake pizza stores owned by the Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.