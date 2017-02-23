Brokerages Set Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA) PT at $87.83

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) opened at 84.84 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average is $71.56.

In related news, insider Richard N. Baer sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $288,710.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,212.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard N. Baer sold 40,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $2,913,690.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,575.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corporation during the second quarter worth $1,416,000. Oxford Asset Management increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corporation by 22.9% in the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 100,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,729,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,750,000 after buying an additional 36,102 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corporation during the second quarter worth $1,786,000. Finally, Opera Trading Capital increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corporation by 555.1% in the second quarter. Opera Trading Capital now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband Corporation

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interests in Charter Communications, Inc (Charter), TruePosition, Inc (TruePosition) and Time Warner Cable, Inc (TWC). The Company’s segments include Trueposition, Charter, and Corporate and other. The TruePosition segment includes the operations of TruePosition, a subsidiary of the Company that develops and markets technology for locating wireless phones and other wireless devices on a cellular network, enabling wireless carriers and government agencies to provide public safety E-9-1-1 services domestically and services in support of national security and law enforcement across the world.

