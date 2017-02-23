Brokerages Anticipate HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (HTGM) to Announce ($0.79) Earnings Per Share

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned HTG Molecular Diagnostics an industry rank of 148 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.82% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) opened at 1.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The stock’s market cap is $9.18 million.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc is a commercial-stage company that develops and markets a technology platform to facilitate the routine use of complex molecular profiling. The Company’s HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms, consisting of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics, are used in sample profiling applications, including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development.

