Britvic Plc (BVIC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) in a research report released on Monday morning. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 700 ($8.72) target price on the stock.

BVIC has been the subject of several other reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Britvic Plc to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 590 ($7.35) to GBX 550 ($6.85) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Britvic Plc to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 810 ($10.09) to GBX 600 ($7.48) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Numis Securities Ltd lowered shares of Britvic Plc to an add rating and set a GBX 697 ($8.68) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Goodbody reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic Plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic Plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 670.53 ($8.35).

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) opened at 632.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 606.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 595.13. Britvic Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 521.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 738.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.66 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Britvic Plc’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland acquired 11,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 553 ($6.89) per share, with a total value of £63,478.87 ($79,091.54). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,542 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,376.

About Britvic Plc

Britvic plc is a United Kingdom-based soft drinks company. The Company operates in the soft drinks manufacturing and distribution industry. It operates through six segments: GB stills, GB carbs, Ireland, France, Brazil and International. The GB stills and GB carbs segments include its operations in the United Kingdom excluding Northern Ireland.

