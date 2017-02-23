British American Tobacco plc (BATS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Whitman Howard

British American Tobacco plc (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Whitman Howard in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 5,300 ($66.04) price objective on the stock. Whitman Howard’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BATS. Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco plc in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale set a GBX 5,400 ($67.28) price target on British American Tobacco plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,400 ($67.28) price target on British American Tobacco plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,175 ($64.48) price target on shares of British American Tobacco plc in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,126.65 ($63.88).

British American Tobacco plc (LON:BATS) opened at 5008.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,844.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,708.43. British American Tobacco plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,776.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,135.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 93.05 billion.

British American Tobacco plc Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing cigarettes and other tobacco products. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA). The Company’s brands include Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall and Rothmans.

