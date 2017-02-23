Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Receives $77.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, President Stephen Howard Kramer sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $467,156.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $261,624.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,076,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,768,738 shares of company stock worth $125,734,626. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at $372,000. ShearLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at $11,378,000. Cupps Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at $2,662,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,354,000 after buying an additional 229,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) opened at 69.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $72.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $399 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.56 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

