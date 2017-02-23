BP plc (BP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC

BP plc (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays PLC in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 625 ($7.79) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays PLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut their price target on shares of BP plc from GBX 500 ($6.23) to GBX 460 ($5.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.35) price target on shares of BP plc in a report on Tuesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut their price target on shares of BP plc from GBX 560 ($6.98) to GBX 530 ($6.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.35) price target on shares of BP plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 505 ($6.29) price target on shares of BP plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 509.23 ($6.34).

Shares of BP plc (LON:BP) opened at 447.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 87.03 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 482.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 464.74. BP plc has a 52-week low of GBX 249.43 and a 52-week high of GBX 521.20.

In other BP plc news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.40) per share, with a total value of £308.40 ($384.25). Also, insider Nils Smedegaard Andersen acquired 22,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 514 ($6.40) per share, with a total value of £113,825.30 ($141,820.71). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 52,340 shares of company stock valued at $24,856,440.

BP plc Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

