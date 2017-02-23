BP plc (BP) Insider Nils Smedegaard Andersen Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

BP plc (LON:BP) insider Nils Smedegaard Andersen bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.56) per share, for a total transaction of £133,800 ($166,708.20).

Nils Smedegaard Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Nils Smedegaard Andersen bought 22,145 shares of BP plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.40) per share, for a total transaction of £113,825.30 ($141,820.71).

BP plc (LON:BP) opened at 447.70 on Thursday. BP plc has a 52-week low of GBX 249.43 and a 52-week high of GBX 521.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 482.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 464.74. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 87.03 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.79) price objective on shares of BP plc in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) dropped their price objective on shares of BP plc from GBX 500 ($6.23) to GBX 460 ($5.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.35) price objective on shares of BP plc in a report on Tuesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co dropped their price objective on shares of BP plc from GBX 560 ($6.98) to GBX 530 ($6.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.35) price objective on shares of BP plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BP plc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 509.23 ($6.34).

About BP plc

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

