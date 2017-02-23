Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) (SAM) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) (NYSE:SAM) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $165.00 price target on Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen and Company restated an underperform rating on shares of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. RBC Capital Markets set a $158.00 price target on Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reduced their price target on Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Shares of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) opened at 166.85 on Thursday. Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.30 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.53. Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company earned $219.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The)’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post $6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) news, Chairman C James Koch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $2,612,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 166,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,943,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $28,511.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,980 shares of company stock valued at $44,530,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc (Boston Beer) is a craft brewer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of producing and selling alcohol beverages primarily in the domestic market and in international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Boston Beer Company segment and A&S Brewing Collaborative segment.

