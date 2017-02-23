Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Franklin Electric Co. in a report issued on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Franklin Electric Co.’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.73 million. Franklin Electric Co. had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Franklin Electric Co.’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

“Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/boenning-scattergood-research-analysts-decrease-earnings-estimates-for-franklin-electric-co-inc-fele.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) opened at 43.15 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric Co. by 8.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric Co. by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Franklin Electric Co. by 13.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Franklin Electric Co. by 27.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

“Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/boenning-scattergood-research-analysts-decrease-earnings-estimates-for-franklin-electric-co-inc-fele.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Franklin Electric Co.’s payout ratio is 24.84%.

Franklin Electric Co. Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in designing, manufacturing and distributing water and fuel pumping systems, composed of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment. The Company’s segments include the Water Systems segment and the Fueling Systems segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.