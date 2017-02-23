Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.50 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$45.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. RBC Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$44.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.83.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (Boardwalk REIT or the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management and ownership, and where deemed appropriate the development, of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns approximately 32,950 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

