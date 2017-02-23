BMO Capital Markets Raises Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL) Price Target to C$29.00

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Friday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IPL has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.10.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) opened at 29.02 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, insider Brent Heagy acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.56 per share, with a total value of C$157,080.00.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (Inter Pipeline) owns and operates energy infrastructure assets located in western Canada and Europe. Inter Pipeline operates in four segments: oil sands transportation business, conventional oil pipelines business, natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction business and the bulk liquid storage business.

