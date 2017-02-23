Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (BCRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings (NYSE:BCRH) opened at 20.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $179.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.06. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $20.83.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings (NYSE:BCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company earned $11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings will post $1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCRH. TheStreet upgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, including Blue Capital Re Ltd. (Blue Capital Re), which provides collateralized reinsurance, and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd.

