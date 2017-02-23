Blucora Inc (BCOR) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Blucora Inc (NDAQ:BCOR) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blucora (NDAQ:BCOR) opened at 15.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The stock’s market capitalization is $661.15 million. Blucora has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $16.15.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners and tax professionals. The Company operates through two segments: the Wealth Management, which consists of the HD Vest, Inc (HD Vest) business, and the Tax Preparation, which consists of the TaxAct, Inc (TaxAct) business.

