Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) opened at 72.88 on Thursday. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.48 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post $2.13 EPS for the current year.

“Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 15th” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/blackbaud-inc-blkb-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-12-on-march-15th.html.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wunderlich cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America Corp cut Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Blackbaud from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 9,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $709,176.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $71,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,254 shares in the company, valued at $941,961.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,211 shares of company stock worth $2,810,730. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc is a provider of software and services for the global philanthropic community. The Company’s segments include the General Markets Business Unit (the GMBU), the Enterprise Customer Business Unit (the ECBU) and the International Business Unit (the IBU). The GMBU is focused on marketing, sales, delivery and support to all emerging and mid-sized prospects and customers in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.