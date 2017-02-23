BioTelemetry, Inc. (BEAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company earned $53.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) opened at 24.95 on Thursday. BioTelemetry has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $704.36 million, a PE ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BEAT shares. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other BioTelemetry news, SVP Fred Broadway sold 8,070 shares of BioTelemetry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $200,216.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 80.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry during the third quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 62.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 598,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after buying an additional 230,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 228.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc (BioTelemetry), formerly CardioNet, Inc, provides cardiac monitoring services, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The Company operates in three segments: patient services, product and research services. The patient services business segment’s principal focus is on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders, through its core Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry(MCOT), event and Holter services in a healthcare setting.

