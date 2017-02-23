BHP Billiton plc (BLT) PT Set at GBX 1,500 by S&P Global

BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) received a GBX 1,500 ($18.69) price target from investment analysts at S&P Global in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. S&P Global’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s previous close.

BLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.06) price target on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.10) price target on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on BHP Billiton plc from GBX 1,390 ($17.32) to GBX 1,410 ($17.57) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.95) price target on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,410 ($17.57) price target on BHP Billiton plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,263.63 ($15.74).

Shares of BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) opened at 1367.50 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 72.78 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,406.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,244.29. BHP Billiton plc has a 12 month low of GBX 683.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,518.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

“BHP Billiton plc (BLT) PT Set at GBX 1,500 by S&P Global” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/bhp-billiton-plc-blt-pt-set-at-gbx-1500-by-sp-global.html.

About BHP Billiton plc

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

