Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Receives $48.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.22.

BMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corp cut shares of Bemis Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Bemis Company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bemis Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Bemis Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets cut shares of Bemis Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Bemis Company by 13.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Bemis Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 89,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC raised its position in Bemis Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 4,573,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,486,000 after buying an additional 70,848 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Bemis Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney Inc. purchased a new position in Bemis Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) opened at 49.09 on Monday. Bemis Company has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $54.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.88.

Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Bemis Company had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $988 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bemis Company will post $2.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Bemis Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bemis Company’s payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

About Bemis Company

Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two business segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents food, consumer and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations in the United States. The U.S. Packaging segment manufactures multilayer polymer, blown and cast film structures to produce packaging sold for food and personal care product applications, as well as non-food applications.

