Beaufort Securities Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Servision Plc (SEV)

Servision Plc (LON:SEV)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Beaufort Securities in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of Servision Plc (LON:SEV) opened at 5.90 on Thursday. Servision Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.01 and a 12-month high of GBX 7.18. The stock’s market cap is GBX 7.48 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.81.

Servision Plc Company Profile

Servision plc is engaged in the development and sale of video surveillance equipment. The Company develops and manufactures Internet protocol (IP)-based video monitoring solutions for the global security market. The Company’s product range consists of professional video gateway systems (digital video recorders/video transmitters) that enable live, remote video surveillance of any type of site, fixed or moving.

