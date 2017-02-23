Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) opened at 19.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. Barrick Gold Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of -0.24.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/barrick-gold-corporation-abx-to-go-ex-dividend-on-february-24th.html.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABX shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Barrick Gold Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vetr downgraded shares of Barrick Gold Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrick Gold Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mackie raised shares of Barrick Gold Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

About Barrick Gold Corporation

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is engaged in the production and sale of gold, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company produces copper, principally from its Zaldivar joint venture and Lumwana mine, and holds other interests. Barricks’ segments include Cortez, Goldstrike, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Porgera, Kalgoorlie, Acacia Mining plc, Lumwana, Zaldivar and Pascua-Lama Project.

