Barratt Developments Plc’s (BDEV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reduced their price target on shares of Barratt Developments Plc from GBX 609 ($7.59) to GBX 550 ($6.85) and set an add rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a report on Friday, January 13th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 543 ($6.77) price target on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments Plc from GBX 470 ($5.86) to GBX 490 ($6.11) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.35) price target on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 519.35 ($6.47).

Shares of Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) opened at 517.00 on Friday. Barratt Developments Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 326.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 603.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 500.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 480.67. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.18 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Barratt Developments Plc Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC is a holding company. The Company is principally engaged in acquiring and developing land, planning, designing and constructing residential property developments and selling the homes, which it builds throughout Britain. The Company operates in two segments: Housebuilding and Commercial developments.

