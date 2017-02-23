Barclays PLC Increases Constellation Software Inc. (CSU) Price Target to C$625.00

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays PLC from C$605.00 to C$625.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSU. Scotiabank lowered Constellation Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$600.00 to C$615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$635.00 to C$655.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$610.00 to C$620.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$639.38.

Shares of Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) opened at 635.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $597.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $593.24. Constellation Software has a one year low of $457.67 and a one year high of $650.00.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides enterprise software solutions. The Company acquires, manages and builds vertical market software (VMS) businesses. The Company operates through two segments: public sector and private sector. The public sector segment includes businesses focused on government and government-related customers.

