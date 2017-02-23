Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) PT Raised to C$85.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s current price.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$78.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.86.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) opened at 81.68 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day moving average of $73.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank or the Bank) is an international bank and a financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and parts of Asia. The Company’s segments include Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets (GBM), and Other.

