Bank of Montreal (BMO) PT Lowered to C$95.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential downside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$93.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. RBC Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America Corp reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$96.63.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) opened at 101.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $102.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (the Bank) is a financial services provider. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. The Bank conducts its business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C), Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

