Badger Daylighting Ltd (BAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) traded up 0.29% on Thursday, reaching $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,899 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02. Badger Daylighting has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $35.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAD shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark cut Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (Badger) is a provider of non-destructive excavating services. The Company works for contractors and facility owners in the utility and petroleum industries. The Company operates in three divisions: rents and sells various lines of trench shielding used to shore and strengthen trenches dug for a range of purposes; provides sewer inspection services and limited sewer flush services, and provides general vacuum truck and auxiliary services to the oil and gas industry, focusing primarily on production tank cleaning and removal of waste oil and sand.

