Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($67.02) target price on Danone SA (EPA:BN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($77.66) price target on Danone SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €67.00 ($71.28) price target on Danone SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Societe Generale set a €72.00 ($76.60) price target on Danone SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €56.00 ($59.57) price target on Danone SA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on Danone SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.58 ($72.95).

Danone SA (EPA:BN) opened at 62.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of €38.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €62.65. Danone SA has a 12-month low of €57.66 and a 12-month high of €70.53.

This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/baader-bank-analysts-give-danone-sa-bn-a-63-00-price-target.html.

About Danone SA

Danone SA is engaged in holding directly or indirectly companies, and coordination of the main functions and activities. The Company operates through four segments: Fresh Dairy Products Division, Waters Division, Early Life Nutrition Division and Medical Nutrition Division. The Fresh Dairy Products Division is engaged in the production and distribution of yogurts, fermented dairy products and other fresh dairy specialties.

