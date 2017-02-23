Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Receives $101.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) opened at 100.42 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $84.36 and a 1-year high of $104.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day moving average is $93.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 23,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $2,381,692.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,483.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 79,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $7,877,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,085 shares in the company, valued at $15,444,610.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,371 shares of company stock worth $20,012,268 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 228.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $128,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000.

“Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Receives $101.73 Average Price Target from Analysts” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/automatic-data-processing-adp-receives-101-73-average-price-target-from-analysts.html.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.