AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) traded down 1.38% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 75,340 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $646.48 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACQ. RBC Capital Markets lowered AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC downgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.33.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc (AutoCanada) is a Canada-based multi-location automobile dealership company. The Company offers a diversified range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products and other after-market products.

