Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Issues Earnings Results

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm earned $470 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.77 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 56.15% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) traded up 0.14% during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.48. 1,167,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.82. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Separately, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company provides, through its subsidiaries, credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It conducts its financial guaranty business on a direct basis through the companies, including Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

