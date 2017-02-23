Associates L.P. Elliott Purchases 128,000 Shares of Arconic Inc (ARNC) Stock

Arconic Inc (NASDAQ:ARNC) major shareholder Associates L.P. Elliott acquired 128,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,855,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,696,682 shares in the company, valued at $472,784,061.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associates L.P. Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Associates L.P. Elliott acquired 240,000 shares of Arconic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Associates L.P. Elliott acquired 128,000 shares of Arconic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,737,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Associates L.P. Elliott acquired 136,000 shares of Arconic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,980,720.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Associates L.P. Elliott acquired 72,000 shares of Arconic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,149,920.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Associates L.P. Elliott acquired 24,000 shares of Arconic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $644,640.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Associates L.P. Elliott acquired 24,000 shares of Arconic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.88 per share, for a total transaction of $621,120.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Associates L.P. Elliott acquired 72,000 shares of Arconic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,841,040.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Associates L.P. Elliott acquired 256,000 shares of Arconic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $5,793,280.00.

Arconic Inc (NASDAQ:ARNC) opened at 30.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The company’s market cap is $13.40 billion.

Arconic (NASDAQ:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business earned $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post $1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Arconic Inc, formerly Alcoa Inc, is engaged in providing materials and engineered products. The Company operates through segments, including Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Company offers engineered products and solutions, including fastening systems and rings, titanium and engineered products, power and propulsion, and forgings and extrusions.

