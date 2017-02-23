Ashford Inc (NASDAQ:AINC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million.

Shares of Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) traded down 0.03% on Thursday, hitting $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 968 shares. The stock’s market cap is $116.83 million. Ashford has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $64.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ashford in a research report on Tuesday.

This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/ashford-inc-ainc-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-64-eps.html.

About Ashford

Ashford Inc provides asset management and advisory services to other entities, primarily within the hospitality industry. The Company operates in the segment of asset and investment management, which includes managing the day-to-day operations of Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc (Ashford Prime) and its subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.