Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 69,067 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 69,067 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000. Microsoft Corporation accounts for about 2.3% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Microsoft Corporation during the third quarter valued at $170,936,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Microsoft Corporation by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 277,037 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Microsoft Corporation by 10.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 494,392 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after buying an additional 47,067 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. raised its position in Microsoft Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,774,649 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $102,219,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in Microsoft Corporation by 47.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 1,325,473 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $67,823,000 after buying an additional 429,284 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 64.36 on Thursday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.03 and a 12 month high of $65.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.28. The company has a market cap of $497.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Microsoft Corporation had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business earned $26.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Microsoft Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Microsoft Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Microsoft Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. BGC Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays PLC set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.17 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

In other Microsoft Corporation news, insider G Mason Morfit sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $696,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $490,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,450,422.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,007,500 shares of company stock valued at $956,330,125. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

