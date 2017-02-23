Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by Instinet from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday. Instinet currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. RBC Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a sell rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) opened at 121.80 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $123.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.22. The business earned $328 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post $3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Anshul Sadana sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $1,505,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,664 shares in the company, valued at $19,331,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,706.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 687,218 shares of company stock worth $67,333,547 in the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Denver Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and next-generation data centers for enterprises. The Company’s cloud networking solutions consist of its Extensible Operating System (EOS), which is a set of network applications and its 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches.

