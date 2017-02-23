Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at RBC Capital Markets

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by RBC Capital Markets from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday. RBC Capital Markets currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Pacific Crest reissued a buy rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays PLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) opened at 121.80 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $123.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.22. The business earned $328 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post $3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anshul Sadana sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $1,505,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,664 shares in the company, valued at $19,331,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $187,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,706.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 687,218 shares of company stock worth $67,333,547 in the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $128,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and next-generation data centers for enterprises. The Company’s cloud networking solutions consist of its Extensible Operating System (EOS), which is a set of network applications and its 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches.

