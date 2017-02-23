Arista Networks’ (ANET) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated an underperform rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Vetr cut Arista Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $103.07 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Instinet boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.88.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) opened at 121.80 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $123.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.22. The company earned $328 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post $3.67 EPS for the current year.

This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/arista-networks-anet-buy-rating-reiterated-at-needham-company-llc.html.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $187,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,706.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Stephen Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $449,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,620 shares in the company, valued at $145,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 687,218 shares of company stock worth $67,333,547. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 5.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $7,749,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Arista Networks by 16.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and next-generation data centers for enterprises. The Company’s cloud networking solutions consist of its Extensible Operating System (EOS), which is a set of network applications and its 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches.

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.