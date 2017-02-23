Scotiabank reissued their outperform rating on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a C$3.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Desjardins cut their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.70 to C$3.70 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark initiated coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Argonaut Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.94.

Shares of Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) opened at 2.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The stock’s market cap is $404.09 million.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/argonaut-gold-inc-ar-given-outperform-rating-at-scotiabank.html.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc is engaged in gold mining, mine development and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The Company’s segments are El Castillo, La Colorada, San Antonio, Magino, and Corporate and other. It owns the producing El Castillo mine in the State of Durango, Mexico; the producing La Colorada mine in the State of Sonora, Mexico; the advanced exploration-stage San Antonio property in the State of Baja California Sur, Mexico; the advanced exploration-stage Magino property in the Province of Ontario, Canada; the advanced exploration-stage San Agustin property located approximately 10 kilometers from the El Castillo mine in the State of Durango, Mexico, and various other exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.