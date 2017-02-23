Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 1,221,254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 115.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,361,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after buying an additional 167,595 shares during the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 617,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Inverness LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 23.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Inverness LLC now owns 226,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 42,840 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The Company invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies.

