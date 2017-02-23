ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARC. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.10 price target on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARC Document Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ARC Document Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) opened at 4.44 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $204.12 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post $0.28 EPS for the current year.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/arc-document-solutions-inc-arc-updates-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc (ARC) is a document solutions provider for the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. The Company also provides document solutions to businesses of various types. ARC’s offerings include managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, Web-based document management applications, digital shipping/managed file transfer, and equipment and supplies sales.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.